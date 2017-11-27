Special Delivery: Narcotics-free childbirth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – An Indiana doctor is offering childbirth without narcotics to expecting mothers.

Dr. Enrique Infante thinks a narcotics-free delivery is best for both mom and baby.

“After the delivery or the C-section, the importance is to be mothering with their child and not be suffering from the effects of narcotics. One of the big issues was that morphine was used a lot. Long-acting morphine was used for C-sections, so they were itchy, and having nausea and vomiting was a problem.”

Infante says many women will get a non-narcotic epidural, which is safe, and then after childbirth, a product called the On-Q pump delivers a non-narcotic pain killer over a 48-hour period.

Patient Mallory Powell, who goes in for her second C-section on December 27, says she is grateful Infante introduced her to this new way of having a baby.

“It was wonderful, it was the best experience ever. I had my C-section, they told me, of course, it’s going to be sore afterward, and they put in the pump and I felt amazing. I didn’t even feel like I had surgery.”

