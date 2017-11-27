Special Delivery: Narcotics-free childbirth

By Published: Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – An Indiana doctor is offering childbirth without narcotics to expecting mothers.

Dr. Enrique Infante thinks a narcotics-free delivery is best for both mom and baby.

“After the delivery or the C-section, the importance is to be mothering with their child and not be suffering from the effects of narcotics. One of the big issues was that morphine was used a lot. Long-acting morphine was used for C-sections, so they were itchy, and having nausea and vomiting was a problem.”

Infante says many women will get a non-narcotic epidural, which is safe, and then after childbirth, a product called the On-Q pump delivers a non-narcotic pain killer over a 48-hour period.

Patient Mallory Powell, who goes in for her second C-section on December 27, says she is grateful Infante introduced her to this new way of having a baby.

“It was wonderful, it was the best experience ever. I had my C-section, they told me, of course, it’s going to be sore afterward, and they put in the pump and I felt amazing. I didn’t even feel like I had surgery.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2AjPr5n

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s