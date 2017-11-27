Warning over porch theft

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Something to be on the lookout for, If you’re doing online shopping this Cyber Monday, porch thieves.

Detective Dan Wessling of the Miami Township Police Department says thieves will stake out a neighborhood, looking out for things to take.

A similar warning was issued, earlier this month, by a man who was arrested for breaking and entering.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday being two of the biggest days or online shopping, police are warning to shoppers to take note.

“Everybody knows that people are getting packages delivered so the thieves will cruise around the neighborhood and look for packages off porches and they can very quickly grab them and leave,” Wessling said.

“They do definitely pick up this year and they’ll be coming across our desks.”

Whether it’s that new laptop you just ordered or a Christmas present for your mother, Wessling says porch thieves aren’t picky.

If they see a package, and an opportunity, they’ll move in.

So what can you do to avoid becoming a victim of porch theft. Wessling says there are a few things to keep in mind:

You can arrange to have your packages delivered when you know you’re going to be home, or pick up your package directly at the shipping company.

Wessling says you can also ask your neighbor to help out.

“Make a deal with one of your neighbors to watch for the package to be delivered and ask them to hold it at their house, prior to. or maybe make a note to have it placed inside the door, if it’ll fit,” he said.