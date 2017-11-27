Week starts with warmer weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new week will start warmer with plenty of sunshine.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we can expect sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with temperatures approaching the 60s Tuesday.

It will be windy, however, and temperatures will cool off Wednesday. A chance of rain Wednesday will cool things off for a couple days but the thermometer is expected to rise slightly into the weekend.

Jamie says the warmer temps and dry conditions will continue into next week.

