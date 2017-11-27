Woman tells police two men broke into her home while she slept

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say two men broke into a woman’s home after a car crashed nearby.

According to a police report on the incident, Dayton police officers were assisting Montgomery County deputies at a shooting scene searching for two male suspects after a car crashed into a home.

READ MORE: Search driver shot at Driver shot at then chased in Harrison Township

While there police received a call that two men broke into a nearby home in the 4600 block of Owens Drive.

When officers arrived the woman at that home told police she was asleep when she heard a crash coming from her kitchen. The two men entered her bedroom.

The woman told officers the two men followed her from room to room in her home and would not let her get to a phone so she could call police.

One of the two men laid on the floor of her bedroom while the second man vomited in the bathroom. The two men told her they would come back because they left $5000 in her house, then left through the front door.

The victim told police the two suspects were both black men. One was wearing all black with a black hat and the other was wearing all gray. She also told them one of the men had injuries to his face and the other appeared to have injuries to his legs.

The report notes a rear window into the kitchen had been forced open and a “large amount of blood” was found near the window.

Two men were later found in the vicinity and were dressed in clothing similar to the description given.

It is not known if the shooting scene in Harrison Township and the home invasion are connected.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated on WDTN.com and on air staring with First ar 4.