16 die in Ohio crashes during Thanksgiving travel period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says 16 people died in 11 crashes around Ohio during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period, up from nine deaths during that window last year.

Troopers say seven of the people who died between Wednesday and Sunday were in vehicles but weren’t using seat belts. They say a pedestrian also was among the dead.

The patrol also says its preliminary data indicates troopers made more arrests this year for impaired driving and drug violations during the holiday period. They say over 540 motorists were arrested for impaired driving. Nearly 300 drug arrests were made, and more than 1,500 people were cited for seat belt violations.

