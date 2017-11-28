JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search for a missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina entered its second day Tuesday.

Mariah Woods is the subject of an Amber Alert after she went missing from her home on Dawson Cabin Road.

On Monday, crews spent all day searching the area and on Tuesday resumed their search with additional police units and assistance from the FBI.

The search is being conducted both by ground and by air with drones and helicopters.

In a Facebook post, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they have sufficient resources for continued searches but did give contact information in case someone spots the girl.

Woods has been described as a white female about 2 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother, is pleading for her daughter to be returned safely.

“‘I’ll do anything that I can, whatever you want,” said Woods. “Just bring her home please safe and sound. She’s my baby. She’s my everything.”

Woods said she woke up Monday morning and noticed her daughter was missing from her bedroom.

She says the last time she saw her daughter was around 11:00 p.m. Sunday when she went to check on her.

Family members said there was no sign of forced entry or anything wrong with Mariah’s room but did mention the back door was unlocked.

Once they realized Mariah was missing, Woods and her live-in boyfriend called authorities.

Family members said Mariah has an orthopedic leg problem, so when she walks her left leg is thrown around and causes her to wobble.

Mariah’s grandmother said due to her grandaughter’s walking issues, she can’t imagine her wandering off.

The family also said Mariah would not have left with a stranger.

The Sheriff’s Office checked with Mariah’s biological father but said he does not have the girl.

The girl’s two older brothers were in the house when Maria disappeared.

They made it to school safely.

Mariah’s mother describes her as their “little angel,” with a goofy, outgoing and talkative personality.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.