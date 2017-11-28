Classic gingerbread cookie recipe

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp baking soda

11/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp table salt

4 oz unsalted butter 1/2 cup, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

3/4 cup molasses

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt.

2. Using a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3, Add the egg, mixing until combined, then add molasses and orange zest. Beat on medium speed until smooth, stopping to scrape the bowl as necessary.

4. On low speed, slowly add in the dry ingredients, mixing just until the flour is incorporated.

5. Place dough onto a lightly floured parchment paper and flatten to a 1-inch thickness. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 3 hours or overnight.

5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment.

6. Roll out dough on a floured surface, about ¼” thickness.

7. Cut gingerbread into desired shapes and place on cookie sheets.

8. Place cutout cookies in freezer for 5-10 minutes.

9. Bake 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to cool. Decorate as desired.