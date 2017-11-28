College campus grieves death of student in car crash

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – A college campus is in shock after one of their own died in a car accident, Monday. Grief counselors say the mood on the Central State University campus is somber.

Twenty-year-old student Trayvon Trammer, originally from Detroit, died after the car he was riding in collided with a truck on the highway. Two other students and a former student were also injured in that crash.

Senior student Donnie Stewart said he plans to visit them at the hospital.

“It’s just really tragic. It hasn’t hit me yet. It hasn’t dawned on me yet the impact of what’s going on. All I can do is keep praying,” Stewart said. “It’s very shocking. It’s hard to believe that something like this could happen to people you know. To my best friends. It’s just a reminder that life is so fragile.”

Counselors at the university Tuesday hosted sessions to help the campus community process their grief.

Counselor Sonia Hunt said the student’s death was “very unexpected”

“And it’s taken us all by surprise, and we all feel the sting of the pain of losing one of our students,” Hunt said.

“You feel what you feel and you need to be affirmed in knowing that that’s how you feel. But we encourage them, don’t just stay there but get the help that you need so that you can grieve properly.”

Manager of CSU Counseling Services, Victor Adegbola said many students were unaware of the incident until late Monday evening.

“Last night there was a basketball game so most people didn’t know that this was going on – they didn’t know,” he said. “But as soon as they came out of the basketball game, they started finding out through social media that we’ve lost one of our students.”

He added: “When things like this happen, people have a different way of grieving. One thing we can do is allow people to express their grief in whichever way and be accepting of that and support them.”

The two vehicles collided on I-675 – leaving a yellow Chevy Cavalier crumpled beyond recognition.A white truck smashed into the guardrail. The airbag, deployed.