Crews respond to crash invovling RTA bus and cyclist

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews went to the scene of a crash involving an RTA bus and a cyclist Tuesday evening.

According to Regional Dispatch, the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of East First Street and Harshman Drive in Dayton.

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.