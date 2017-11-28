Dayton man sentenced to prison in babysitter murder case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the shooting death of a babysitter in March.

Evans Cassell, 36, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by Montgomery County Judge Gregory Singer Tuesday. Cassell received 15 years to life for complicity to commit murder and an additional three years for a firearms charge in the death of Taylor Brandenburg. Cassell is first of three defendants charged in the murder of Brandenburg.

Cassell pleaded guilty to one count of complicity to murder with a firearms specification October 25. All other charges, including felonious assault and tampering with evidence, were dismissed.

The complicity charge with the weapons specification carries a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Cassell was arrested in March after the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg. Brandenburg was babysitting at a house on Huffman Avenue in March when she heard a noise outside. When she went to see what the noise was, Investigators say she was shot to death.

Police arrested Chuckie Lee, Kara Parisi-King and Evans Cassell in connection with Brandenburg’s murder. Lee is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with Brandenburg’s shooting death.

The mother and step-father of Parisi-King pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in April. Prosecutors say Krista and Keith Hankins helped hide Parisi-King from police after the shooting.

