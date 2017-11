.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was sent to the hospital after a three vehicle happened in Dayton Tuesday.

According to Regional Dispatch, the accident happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles collided into a parked car.

Officers said one person was trapped inside the van that flipped on its side and one person from the scene was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police are still investigating this crash.

Germantown and McArthur vehicle crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WDTN Photo/Robert Morgan) (WDTN Photo/Robert Morgan) (WDTN Photo/Robert Morgan) (WDTN Photo/Robert Morgan)