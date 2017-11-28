DPS Board to take step forward on possible discipline of Corr

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening and one of the items on the agenda is the School Superintendent Ronda Corr.

In a late addition to the agenda, a motion will be made to appoint a pre-disciplinary hearing officer “to conduct a the pre-disciplinary hearing of Rhonda Corr and issue a report and recommendations to the Board concerning discipline of Rhonda Corr, up to and including termination of her Superintendent contract.”

Corr was placed on administrative leave last week following an executive session that lasted several hours and ended with a motion to relieve Corr of her duties.

The decision comes following a November 21 report and recommendation of a compliance officer concerning allegations of racial harassment and discrimination against Corr and the associate superintendent, according to the board president.

The board voted unanimously on all measures Tuesday night 6-0. Associate Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli is serving as acting superintendent.

Corr was named superintendent in June 2016.

