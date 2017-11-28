Five Ohio cities make ‘Most Sinful Cities in America’ list

By Published:
(AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Five Ohio cities have made the naughty list this year.

Personal finance site WalletHub crunched the numbers of 182 cities, including the 150 most populated cities in the country with at least two of the most populated cities in each state, to find out which cities are the “most sinful” in America.

WalletHub used data from 32 metrics, including “excessive drinking,” “potential cheaters,” “adult entertainment per capita” and “most active Tinder users.” Each metric was scored on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the highest level of sinfulness. The metrics were divided into categories for “Anger and Hate,” “Jealousy,” “Excesses and Vices,” “Greed,” “Lust,” “Vanity,” and “Laziness.” WalletHub calculated the Vice Index score based on the weighted average across all metrics for each city.

Five Ohio cities made the list: Cincinnati (#12), Cleveland (#18), Toledo (#22), Columbus (#36) and Akron (#38).

Here in Columbus, our largest problems seem to be jealousy and laziness, while Cincinnati appears to have a vanity problem.

Overall, Las Vegas is still earning its nickname of Sin City, coming in at number one on the list.

