Funeral arrangements set for local football coach and high school grad

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a local assistant football coach who was also a Carroll High School graduate who died in a car crash Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there was a three vehicle fatal accident in Jackson County on U.S. 35 where Matthew Garrision, the Carroll High School 2006 graduate, and three other people were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.

Troopers say a driver with two other passengers failed to yield and hit a CRV with Garrison as the passenger and then caused a semi hit the CRV.

The viewing will be Friday, December 1 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. and the funeral will be Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home.

The school says they are mourning the loss of Garrison and had grief counselors available at the school.

Carroll High School’s principal and head football coach made these statements about Matt Garrison.

“Matt Garrison was a major part of the Carroll community as a student, volunteer in our youth programs, substitute teacher, and most recently, as part of our football coaching staff. He was a positive influence in the lives of so many of our student-athletes, and he will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are

with his family during this difficult time,” Carroll High School Principal Matt Sableski said.

“Matt Garrison was beloved by our boys, and he cared so much for every athlete that he coached. To him, coaching was bigger than preparing an athlete for competition, rather he built personal relationships that transcended the playing field and weight room. It was a blessing to have him as a teammate when

we played together, a colleague when coached together, and most of all a dear friend,” Head Football Coach Ben Rulli said.

