Giving Tuesday sparks donation drive at Dayton Christian School

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A global movement is inspiring many to roll up their sleeves and pull out their checkbooks.

Tuesday, November 28th marks the sixth year of Giving Tuesday. The campaign encourages people to volunteer and donate to charities on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, to counter the massive surge in consumerism on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Dayton Christian School used the day as a spring board in its fundraising campaign for the school’s first gymnasium. Last winter the school launched a “Building for the Future” initiative for the Warrior Center. So far it has raised more than $3 million of the $4.4 million needed.

With a goal of achieving the goal by New Year’s Eve, Dayton Christian students, led by the senior class, are holding a “70-Day Dash” to collect the remaining funds.

Senior class president Brooke Allen hoped Giving Tuesday would give the momentum to finish the campaign strong.

“It’s just an easy opportunity and easy day to give back,” Allen said.

Tuesday, a mascot and students with signs greeted parents in the school drop-off zone, using a bucket to collect cash donations.

The senior class was also selling miniature gym floor planks as part of its “One Plank at a Time” fundraiser. Donors could give $25 to sign their name on a plank and see it hanged in an art installation. If students sell all pieces, they could raise more than $20,000.

School head Dr. John Gredy said the students wanted to raise money for the Warrior Center on their own accord.

“It’s a learning experience for them,” he said. “But they’re really inspired to do this themselves. The really want this Warrior Center.”

Senior class chaplain Samuel Thompson agreed.

“I love Dayton Christian. It’s just a great environment and I love the teachers,” Thompson said. “I think the gym will just be one more thing that makes people want to come here.”

Allen added she hopes the gym will be her class’s legacy.

“Our class especially has an opportunity to make a difference and actually get the elementary kids the gym they’re excited for,” she said.

