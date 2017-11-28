Grinch targets Toys for Tots

By Published:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) – The search is on for the thieves who stole $1,200 worth of gifts designated for a Toys for Tots toy drive in North Carolina.

Security video footage caught a silver Chevy truck pull into a drop-off location in Greensboro at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were seen breaking open the large semi truck and taking about 90 toys that were donated for children in need this Christmas.

Toys for Tots coordinator James Copeland said the group serves Guilford, Alamance, Caswell and Person counties.

Last year, the group was able to help 12,000 children receive toys.

