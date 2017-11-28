Jewish Federation gives back to community

Jewish Community Center in Centerville (WDTN PhotoMaytal Levi)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Jewish Community Center held its first Giving Tuesday event taking in donations for several local organizations.

“In the past we accepted donations for the Jewish Community Center (JCC), but this year we decided to give back,” said Juliet Glaser, event organizer.

The JCC took in donations for the Dayton Foodbank, For Love of Children (FLOC), and Clothes That Work. The center also made soup for the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul, put together bags of cookies for senior citizens and care packages for  soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces.

“We’re celebrating Giving Tuesday in a big way,” said Glaser.

Dozens of pre-schoolers and volunteers helped put everything together.

The JCC also sponsored a blood drive at the Community Blood Center in downtown Dayton.

It’s not too late to pitch in if you’re interested in helping, click here to get in touch with the JCC.

