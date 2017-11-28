Kettering, Beavercreek named among safest cities in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A survey done by Safehome.org names the safest cities in Ohio and Kettering, Beavercreek and Miami are in the top ten.

The study, released earlier this month, used FBI and census data to calculate a safety score taking into account the number and type of crimes committed over a single year.

Crime trends are also considered, according to Safehome.org, meaning a city where crime is in decline gets a higher score. The number of law enforcement officers compared to population is also a factor.

The top 10 are:

Dublin Parma Miami Strongsville Kettering Mentor Cleveland Heights Cuyahoga Falls Beavercreek West Chester

Dayton comes in 19th on the list behind Columbus, Akron and Youngstown.

You see the whole list of the 25 safest cities in Ohio at the Safehome.org website. You can also find a detailed description of the methodology used to calculate the safety scores.