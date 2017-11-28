Kroger to help local residents affected by the Food for Less fire

Foodbank staff helps load a cart full of food for neighbors affected by the Food for Less fire November 21st, 2017.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Families who were affected by the Food for Less fire will have an opportunity to get food in the area.

Kroger is sponsoring the mobile food pantry for those in need after a fire destroyed the Food for Less pantry November 10.

Clients must provided a photo I.D., proof of residence and qualify for food assistance to be able to go to the different food distributions.

Kroger will sponsor four food distributions for families in need and the days and times are listed below:

  • November 29, December 4, December 12 and December 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Laborers’ Local 1410

