Missing Florida teen believed to be with soccer coach

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl missing from Columbia County may be with a school soccer coach.

(Via Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are asking for help to find Caitlyn Frisina after the teen left home on her own. According to investigators, the 17-year-old fully erased her phone and left it behind. They also say she withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Georgia on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag Z04CSC.

NBC affiliate WTLV says Rodriguez was a head boys’ soccer coach at Columbia County School District. The district has since released a statement saying they have suspended Rodriguez pending the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (386) 719-2005.

