Person hospitalized after car slams into pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday on N. Main St. near Redwood Avenue.

One car ended up crashing into utility pole. The car and the pole were badly damaged.

Police say one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

N. Main St. is shut down in both directions from Redwood Ave. to Wampler Ave. as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.