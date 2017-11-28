Police: $600K worth of drugs found behind secret wall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they found more than $600,000 worth of narcotics hidden behind a secret wall inside a bungalow.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said Tuesday the raid last week followed a months-long investigation. Two men were arrested as a result.

Investigators seized cocaine, heroin and fentanyl found hidden in the basement. Lapatin says the drugs were in a “trap behind a wall.”

Authorities say the drugs were brought to Rhode Island from New York and were sold to dealers throughout Providence and into Fall River, Massachusetts.

Jose Beltre and Alinson Baez-Gomez were arraigned last week on drug possession charges. They were ordered held until bail hearings next month.

A message was left Tuesday with Beltre’s attorney. It’s unclear if Baez-Gomez has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

