Video leads to arrest in case of stolen mounted zebra head

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman came home to find out a thief broke into her home and stole clothing, jewelry, prescription drugs and the mounted head of a zebra she had on a wall.

Stacy Scott tells Anchorage television station KTVA that she received the zebra head from a friend when she worked at a downtown boutique.

She named the head “George” and was planning to decorate him for Christmas.

A security camera recorded a woman carrying items, including George, out the front door of Scott’s home last Friday and into a waiting cab.

Police arrested a 38-old woman at an Anchorage motel where the cab driver had dropped her off. The suspect is charged with felony burglary and theft.

Police have recovered some of Scott’s items but George is still missing.

