Woman hit by car in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Clayton on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on N. Main St. near Dawnwood Drive around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a car going south on N. Main St.

According to police, that stretch of road doesn’t have lights and there is no crosswalk.

The car going south swerved to avoid the woman, but hit her with the side-view mirror.

The woman was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Both southbound lanes of N. Main St. were closed for nearly 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Police say, at this time, the driver of the car won’t be cited for any traffic violations.