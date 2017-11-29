Adam Dunn is next Reds Hall of Famer

WLWT Digital Staff Published:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Former Cincinnati Red Adam Dunn will be the team’s next Hall of Fame inductee.

The Reds announced Wednesday that Dunn, who was an outfielder for the team from 2001-2008, will be the 87th player inducted.

He got the top vote from fans, Reds alumni and select media through the Modern Player Ballot.

“We thank the fans, Reds alumni and media for their participation in the voting process and are excited to honor Adam, who ranks among the Reds greats in so many statistical categories, with this prestigious recognition,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum. “We all look forward to having Adam, along with his family, friends, and teammates with us next summer for another memorable Induction Weekend.”

Dunn’s .520 career slugging percentage as a Red ranks third in franchise history behind the career marks of Frank Robinson and Joey Votto.

On Aug. 10, 2004, he hit the longest home run in the history of Great American Ball Park, a 535-foot shot that that landed outside of the ballpark.

The power hitter will be honored in July.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s