Adam Dunn is next Reds Hall of Famer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Former Cincinnati Red Adam Dunn will be the team’s next Hall of Fame inductee.

The Reds announced Wednesday that Dunn, who was an outfielder for the team from 2001-2008, will be the 87th player inducted.

He got the top vote from fans, Reds alumni and select media through the Modern Player Ballot.

“We thank the fans, Reds alumni and media for their participation in the voting process and are excited to honor Adam, who ranks among the Reds greats in so many statistical categories, with this prestigious recognition,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum. “We all look forward to having Adam, along with his family, friends, and teammates with us next summer for another memorable Induction Weekend.”

Dunn’s .520 career slugging percentage as a Red ranks third in franchise history behind the career marks of Frank Robinson and Joey Votto.

On Aug. 10, 2004, he hit the longest home run in the history of Great American Ball Park, a 535-foot shot that that landed outside of the ballpark.

The power hitter will be honored in July.