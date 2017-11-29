Amish girl, 3, killed crossing road to greet father

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old Amish girl ran onto a country road to greet her father standing on the other side and was fatally struck by an SUV in northeast Ohio.

The state Highway Patrol has identified the girl as Dora Miller. The patrol says she was struck around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by an SUV that investigators estimate was traveling at 55 mph, the posted speed on the road in East Union Township in Wayne County.

She was flown to an Akron hospital where she died about five hours after the accident.

Lt. Stephanie Norman says the girl was standing with other children on one side of the road after her father had been dropped off.

The patrol says alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the accident.

