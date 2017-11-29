Arizona man pleads guilty for trying to steal Xenia company’s client list

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Arizona pleaded guilty for trying to hack into the computer system at a Greene County business.

68-year-old Christopher Paul Murphy from Golden Valley, Arizona pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorization. The federal crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Benjamin C. Glassman and Angela L. Byers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cincinnati Division, announced the plea entered into before U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

According to the statement of facts in this case, Murphy intentionally attempted to access a protected computer system last month without authorization in an effort to gain information for his own private commercial gain.

Murphy planned to obtain client information of customers of National BiWeekly Mortgage Administration, Inc. (NBA) in Xenia. Murphy wanted to use the information to solicit customers to his own similar business.

U.S. Attorney Glassman says Murphy attempted to obtain the information by causing an email containing malware to be sent to an NBA employee. He also provided a thumb drive to an NBA employee and directed that, in the event the malware failed, the employee should download the company’s client lists onto the thumb drive.

A sentencing date hasn’t been announced.