Conyers family confronts reporters

DETROIT (WDIV) – Monica Conyers, the wife of Congressman John Conyers, was not happy Wednesday morning when she confronted reporters outside her Detroit home.

Rep. John Conyers, returned to Detroit Tuesday night amid calls for him to resign after multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Monica Conyers told reporters to try to reach him at his office instead of at their home.

Conyers said she wonders if reporters would “go and stalk white people’s houses” asking reporters, “Do you just come to the black neighborhoods and stalk our houses?”

Buzzfeed News reported last week that Rep. Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 with a woman who alleged she was fired from his staff because she rejected his advances. The website says Conyers’ office paid the woman over $27,000 in a confidential settlement.