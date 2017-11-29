Cops issuing tickets with hand-held speed gun cameras

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are using a new piece of technology to crack down on speeding drivers and keep the streets a little safer.

Cops are now using hand-held speed guns that take photos of your car so they can mail you a ticket later. Major Wendy Stiver says they’re called “dragon cams”.

“There are a lot of streets around Dayton where we get complaints and we get fatal accidents, where it’s not practical or safe for an officer to make a traffic stop because of the nature of the street,” Stiver said. “Because there’s no shoulder for the motorist to pull off on.”

Once a photo is taken, the evidence is reviewed, the photos validated, and then tickets mailed to the registered owner of the car.

Residents who live on Gettysburg Avenue say a lot drivers have a bad habit of speeding past their homes.

Ms Coleman has lived on Gettysburg all her life and has witnessed her fair share of car accidents, caused by speeding.

“It’s a bad problem,” she said. “Drag racing. It’s not safe.”

This speed limit on the stretch of road in front of her home is 35 miles per hour, but not everyone is following the law.

While demonstrating the hand-held speed gun, officers clocked one driver going 50mph.

“The goal is to save lives,” Stiver said. “The goal is to reduce injuries and reduce the number of crashes.”

Ms. Coleman said she’s glad something is being done.

“Well, it’s something,” she said. “It’s a step towards the right direction, I guess.”