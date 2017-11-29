County fires wife of pastor charged in child sex case

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county has fired a top administrator whose husband is one of three Toledo pastors accused of child sex trafficking.

The Blade reports the Lucas County Commissioners didn’t say why they fired County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins on Tuesday or whether it was related to the accusations.

The county suspended Lloyd-Jenkins in July and then placed her on leave after an FBI agent testified about her husband’s arrest. The agent said Lloyd-Jenkins knew about the allegations against her husband at least a week before his arrest.

Jenkins couldn’t be reached for comment because no home number was available.

Her husband has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he and two other pastors conspired to recruit teen girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls.

