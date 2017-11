MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A community member is giving back after a woman endured a night of terror.

A loyal customer of the Subway on Springboro Pike in Moraine was watching our newscast when he saw his favorite lunch spot had been robbed at gunpoint last month.

He knew the employee in the video just had a baby and in the spirit of “Giving Tuesday, the customer showed his appreciation to the Subway employee.

He said he raised money to help Donisha and her growing family.