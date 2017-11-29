DPS parents respond to allegations facing Superintendent Rhonda Corr

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents at Dayton Public Schools are speaking out, following the allegations of insurance fraud and racial harassment facing Superintendent Rhonda Corr.

Parents 2 NEWS spoke with Wednesday night are demanding the district explain why they let Rhonda Corr’s behavior continue for so long and why she was given such a glowing performance review considering what they knew.

Parents say now they don’t believe Corr or the district were ever looking out for the students’ best interests.

“Why did they let this go on,” parent Karlene Gordon said. “For so long?”

“I’m so sad,” parent Janine Jenista said. “I’m so frustrated for our district.”

Parents like Janine Jenista are stunned after reading the numerous allegations about the person entrusted to oversee their children’s education.

The documents released Tuesday accuse of Rhonda Corr of some serious violations, including, insurance fraud, racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

“We need someone who is steady, someone who can put their best face forward,” Jenista said. “Who is engaging of other people.”

“She’ll try and say nice things like ‘Oh let’s go have lunch and talk about your issues and concerns’,” Gordon said. “And see what we can do and they when you try to make that contact it never happens.”

When Gordon met Corr in person, she was invited to have lunch with her so she could share her concerns as a parent. But, she says that meeting never happened. Jenista had a similar experience.

Jordan: “You’ve met with her a few times. How did those encounters go?”

Janine: “I’ve engaged with her at a board meeting. We talked. She commented that she would get back with me on something. I’ve not had a good experience. She’s not very personable.”

Jordan: “If you could say something to her, what would you want to tell her?”

Kalene: “Actually, I’m in prayer for her because she’s got some tough allegations against her.”

Rhonda Corr will get the chance to tell her side at a disciplinary hearing on December 13.