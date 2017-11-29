Flyers fall to Auburn 73-60

DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team lost to the Auburn Tigers at UD Arena on Wednesday night. The final score of 73-60 Auburn mirrors Dayton’s previous game last week against Akron.

Darrell Davis led UD with 18 points, and was joined in double figures by Jalen Crutcher (15) and Trey Landers (12).

Dayton falls to 3-3 overall, while Auburn improves to 5-1.

FIRST HALF

• Dayton trailed 35-24 at the half.

• Auburn started the game with an 11-2 run in the first five minutes, during this run Dayton struggled shooting 1-8 with five turnovers as a team.

• The Flyers came firing back on a 13-0 run after the media timeout lead by Darrell Davis who scored nine of the 13 points to take the lead.

• Dayton followed up their shots well with seven offensive boards in the first half converting that into five second-chance points.

• Josh Cunningham led all players in rebounds with eight including three offensive.

• Darrell Davis finished the half with an impressive stat line of 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

• Auburn was solid from behind the arc shooting 6-of-16 from three.

• Both teams struggled with foul trouble with 10 team fouls for both Dayton and Auburn, 14 different players between the two teams received a personal foul in the half.

• Dayton shot 27.6% from the field in the first half and 14.3% from three.

SECOND HALF

• Kostas Antetokounmpo brought the stadium to its feet to start the second half with a block on one end of the court and an electrifying dunk on the other to shorten Auburn’s lead to nine.

• Auburn continued their attack from long range hitting 4-of-6 threes within seven minutes.

• Both teams came out of the locker room refusing to miss with Dayton shooting 70% and Auburn shooting 64% in the first 10 minutes of the half.

• Dayton shot 50.0% from the field in the second half and 66.7% from three.

• Although Auburn had six offensive rebounds in the second half, Dayton held them to zero second chance points.

• With 1:37 remaining Jordan Davis knocked down a three in transition to shorten Auburn’s lead to eight, the smallest margin of the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Jalen Crutcher dropped 15 points blowing out his previous career-best of six, he also had a career-best six rebounds and 33 minutes.

• Trey Landers also reached a career high in points with 12 also finishing with six rebounds and three assists.

• Josh Cunningham, who currently leads the A-10 in rebounding, came away with a team-leading 11 on the night..

• Darrell Davis reached season highs in rebounds (6), assists (4), and minutes (39).

• Dayton’s 19 turnovers and 23 fouls were both season highs.

• Dayton held Auburn to its lowest scoring output of the season, The Tigers came into the game averaging 93.4 points a game (9th in the nation).

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State this Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.