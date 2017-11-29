Gatlinburg community continues to rebuild one year after the wildfire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — It was an emotional day for the Gatlinburg community reflecting on the one year anniversary of the wildfire. Those who lived through that night shared chilling memories of their evacuation to safety.

“The fire was so hot inside my car I was afraid the tires were going to melt,” said Gina Clabo, who lost her home in the fire.

Clabo recently moved into her newly rebuilt home. When asked what has given her strength over the past year, she said it was her faith.

“The Lord has given me strength. He’s saying you’re alive. You’re here, I’ve got you,” said Clabo.

Even as families move into new homes there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Melanie Vincent with Volunteer East Tennessee says some 30,000 volunteers have come through the area and are still helping rebuild and in some areas continuing to clear debris.

“It’s a special place people still coming in to help. It really speaks to the heart of this area,” said Vincent.

While scars of the fire can still be seen, regrowth of wildlife and rebuilding of homes and structures are just as visible.

Westgate Smoky Mountain resort and spa lost dozens of buildings in the blaze. Today at least 80 percent of those structures have been rebuilt or are under construction.

As Clabo watches the construction continue around her home, she says it gives her hope. It makes her proud to be part of this community one that has proven to be Smoky Mountain strong.

“My heart goes and my prayers goes out to the fire department, the people from state after state coming in to help us and help build us back,” said Clabo.

Mountain Tough Recovery Team reports they have helped a total of 450 families at this point, distributing more than $360,000.