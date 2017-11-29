House OKs anti-harassment training bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has easily approved a bipartisan measure requiring lawmakers and staff to take annual anti-harassment training.

The plan was approved on a voice vote which came as Congress continues to react to an outbreak of sexual harassment allegations against lawmakers.

Debate included several accounts of misconduct that lawmakers said have occurred in Congress. That included Pennsylvania Democrat Robert Brady saying he was once talking to a female colleague when a male lawmaker groped her from behind. He mentioned no names.

The measure was approved as lawmakers wait to see how Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers will respond to allegations by former workers that he’s sexually harassed them. He’s returned to Detroit.

The Senate has already approved a similar measure applying to its members and aides.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.