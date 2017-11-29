Justices hear case about privacy in digital age

Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is signaling it could impose limits on the government’s ability to track Americans’ movements through collection of their cellphone information.

The justices heard 80 minutes of arguments Wednesday in a case about privacy in the digital age.

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices indicated they could extend the Constitution’s protection against unreasonable searches to police collection of cellphone tower information that has become an important tool in the investigation of crimes.

In the case before the court, investigators acquired 127 days of cellphone tower information without a search warrant that allowed them to place Timothy Carpenter in the vicinity of a string of robberies of Radio Shack and T-Mobile stores.

