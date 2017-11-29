Lawyers ‘surprised’ about recent allegations against Corr

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr is under scrutiny amid recent allegations from the school board.

Jon Paul Rion and David Duwel, who are representing Corr, held a news conference about the recent allegations Wednesday morning. You can watch the news conference here:

“We were surprised at the paucity of the allegations that have been made and we’re surprised by the juxtaposition of the positions taken now compared to the positions taken simply 45 days ago or so on October 3,” Attorney Rion said.

Rion talked about how the school board submitted Corr’s performance evaluation with positive reviews about her first year at DPS before giving her a three year contract renewal in February.

“We will be challenging the claims that are made,” Rion said.

DPS placed Corr on paid administrative leave and documents released by DPS Tuesday night addressed some of the allegations in the story.

READ MORE: Attorney for DPS Superintendent Rhonda Corr address allegations

“We believe that the contract clearly delineates all the various reasons why her employment could be terminated and there has to be cause, just cause, for that termination. There is no just cause for Rhonda’s termination.” Attorney David Duwel.

Rion said there is a discrepancy in Corr’s insurance policy from the documents.

“Rhonda Corr believed at the time (she) submitted the documentation that she was not married. She’s been living as a single person for years, she’s been filing single owner taxes. There are no other people that received any other benefits,” Rion said.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

