Man hit and killed by car in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Franklin early on Wednesday morning.

Police say the 55-year-old man was walking across the road on Lions Bridge around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a car.

The car was going north on Miami Avenue, turning right onto Lions Bridge, before hitting the man.

Witnesses say the car had the green light.

The 55-year-old man was taken to Atrium Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was initially cited for driving under suspension.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 937-746-2882 or leave an anonymous tip at 937-743-1TIP (1847).