Man hit and killed by car in Franklin

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Franklin early on Wednesday morning.

Police say the 55-year-old man was walking across the road on Lions Bridge around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a car.

The car was going north on Miami Avenue, turning right onto Lions Bridge, before hitting the man.

Witnesses say the car had the green light.

The 55-year-old man was taken to Atrium Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was initially cited for driving under suspension.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 937-746-2882 or leave an anonymous tip at 937-743-1TIP (1847).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s