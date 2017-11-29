Man struck, killed by car in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was hit and killed by car in Franklin Wednesday morning. The driver had a suspended license.

Police say 55-year-old David Napier was crossing the street when he was hit. But witnesses say the car had the green light.

It happened around 6:40 this morning.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was making a right turn onto Lions Bridge from Miami Avenue when he struck the man.

Medics took Napier to Atrium hospital where he died from his injuries.

Franklin police chief Russ Whitman says officers cited the driver for driving under a suspended license..

Asked if any further charges will be filed against the driver, Whitman said the incident is still under investigation.

He’s now warning pedestrians to be cautious when crossing the street.

“We’d like to remind everyone just to be careful when you’re crossing with traffic,” Whitman said. “When the cross traffic has a green light, you need to wait. When the cross traffic has a red light then it is safe to proceed across the intersection. You got to be careful of other vehicles turning in the intersection, also.”