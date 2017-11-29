‘Mobile Market’ delivers help to victims of Food for Less fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Groceries came on wheels to the neighbors at a loss after their community grocery store burned to the ground in early November.

Wednesday, Kroger sponsored a mobile food distribution with the Dayton Foodbank’s Mobile Market. Dozens waited in line to fill a box with fresh produce, bread and sweet treats.

Tony Unroe turned 58 Wednesday and said he was grateful for the access to groceries on his birthday.

“I’m trying to stay on a good diet and most of the food here is pretty good, except for the cake. But I’m going to have some,” Unroe joked.

In early November, Unroe and his neighbors struggled to access affordable groceries after their only neighborhood market, Food for Less, burned to the ground.

“People could just walk across the street and go to the grocery store,” neighbor Denise Harris-Wood said of the market’s role in the community. “Now they have to find other ways to go to grocery stores.”

Kroger public affairs manager Patty Leeseman said the grocery store chain wanted to help ease the stress on the neighborhood.

“When we heard about the fire, we just wanted to step up and do what we can to help,” said Leesemann.

Neighbor Lakesha Davis added, “I’m very grateful for them to come out and give things and food for people in need.”

Kroger and the Dayton Foodbank plan to offer more food distributions in December.

It plans to hold the following distribution events at Laborers’ Local 1410 (228 E. Third Street, Dayton 45403):

December 4th

December 12th

December 21st

The distributions will be open to anyone in need of food assistance. Clients must provide picture ID, proof of residence and qualify for food assistance.

Grace Cares from Grace Baptist Church in Kettering is offering free shuttle transportation from the close Food for Less site to Kroger at 1024 S. Smithville Road during the following days and times:

Mondays 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays 12-3 p.m.