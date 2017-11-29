National Christmas tree shortage not a problem in the Miami Valley

TROY/ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s a shortage of Christmas trees across the country.

The National Christmas Tree Association says prices are up because North Carolina and Oregon are not exporting as many trees.

The NCTA also says there is a recession when it comes to getting your perfect Christmas tree. Stock is down and prices are high.

However, according to tree farmers in the Miami Valley, that’s not the case here.

“I wouldn’t say we have a tree shortage, but I wish we had more because business has grown. We see more demand for them,” said Levi Karneham of Fulton Tree Farms in Troy.

Business is good, but Levi Karneham and his wife, Kristi are no strangers to drought.

“I think when there are national shortages, no matter the crop. As a farmer, you can try to capitalize on that,” said Kristi Karneham.

“We’ve heard of tones of pumpkin shortages, strawberry shortages and tree shortages. We really try to push that, we still have it and we are still here. Come buy what we do have,” said Krisi Karneham.

Over at Advent Christmas Tree Farm, they too have plenty of trees.

However, in the next few years, that could all change.

High volumes of rain and periods of warmer weather has created a problem for younger trees.

“I have a lot of clay in my soil. It does not drain that well. That creates conditions especially in the early summer time when it’s warmer, it creates fungus and other kinds of disease,” said Scott Anderson, the owner of Advent Christmas Tree Farm in Englewood.

If you cant tell by now, being a Christmas tree farmer is a lot of work.

“It can be a bit of a guessing game. About 10-years ago we actually had too many trees. We had to cut them out to make room for younger trees,” said Levi Karneham

“You have to trim every tree. Every single one. Then you have to top the tree. Meaning get that top just right for the perfect topper,” said Scott Anderson.

Christmas tree farmers in Ohio say not every year is a great year. You have to expect some down years because it can take an average of 10-years for a Christmas tree to reach its perfect height.

