NBC News fires Today Show host Matt Lauer

By Published: Updated:
Photo: NBC News

NEW YORK (WDTN) — NBC News has fired Today Show host Matt Lauer.

At the start of the Today Show on Wednesday, the network announced it had fired Lauer, after “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Lauer was also a contributor to NBC’s Dateline.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to employees that the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards.”

Lack said it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, 59, for his behavior since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, but there was “reason to believe” it wasn’t an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

President Trump quickly weighed in on Lauer’s firing on Twitter, posting:

2 NEWS is following this breaking news and will have the latest on air and online as the story develops.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s