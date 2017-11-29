NBC News fires Today Show host Matt Lauer

NEW YORK (WDTN) — NBC News has fired Today Show host Matt Lauer.

At the start of the Today Show on Wednesday, the network announced it had fired Lauer, after “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Lauer was also a contributor to NBC’s Dateline.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to employees that the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards.”

Lack said it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, 59, for his behavior since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, but there was “reason to believe” it wasn’t an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

President Trump quickly weighed in on Lauer’s firing on Twitter, posting:

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

