CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need your help finding a suspect after a hit and skip incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The Clayton Police Department said the suspect’s vehicle hit an oncoming motorcyclist while turning left at the intersection of North Main Street and Springway Drive.

Police say the vehicle is a white four-door sedan with unknown registration and if you have any information about this incident called the Clayton Police Department at (937) 836-3500.