Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police need help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery Wednesday.

Police were called to the US Bank inside Kroger in the 7740 block of Old Troy Pike where a male and female passed a note to the bank teller that said they had an armed weapon.

The bank teller gave the suspects the money and then they ran from the scene.

Police describe the male suspect as six feet tall, 170 pounds with red hair and whore blue jeans, grey shoes, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a red Ohio State hat, gloves and dark sunglasses.

Police describe the female suspect as five fee tall, 150 pounds, black hair, wearing a black jacket with a fur collar, maroon leggings, black ankle height footwear, thick rimmed glasses and carried a black and white striped purse.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-2080.

