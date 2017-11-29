Search for suspect underway after man shot and killed in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a suspect after finding a man shot to death outside a house in Dayton.

Officers went to a house in the first block of N. Trenton Ave., near W. Third Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say someone found the man near the porch of the home and called 911.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, but police say he was 28 years old.

Police haven’t released any suspect information. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to interview witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222-7867 (STOP).