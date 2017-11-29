Semi loses load, damages busy interstate ramp in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi lost part of its load, causing damage to a busy interstate ramp in Miami Township.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. on the ramp from I-75 north to I-675 north.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a metal tie down on the bed of semi snapped, causing a large spring to spill off of the trailer.

The spring left a large divot in the ramp, before rolling down an embankment.

OSP says the driver will be cited for failure to secure cargo.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was called to the scene to assess the damage. ODOT crews will be repairing the damage caused to ramp, but no timetable has been given for those repairs.

OSP has blocked the lane damaged by the spill. Traffic is able to get by using another lane on the ramp.

No one was hurt.