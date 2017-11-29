Stolen Ferrari trashed; man arrested after seeking gas money

Published:

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man charged with stealing a $300,000 Ferrari was arrested after reportedly asking for gas money.

Santa Ana police arrested Israel Perez Rangel on Nov. 1. He’s pleaded not guilty to car theft.

Authorities say the 458 Spider was brought into a Costa Mesa service center but stolen in October after a worker left the key on a passenger seat.

Security video showed a man in a Ferrari jacket walking onto the lot and taking it.

Two weeks later, it showed up trashed at a Santa Ana Mobil station where Rangel was asking for gas money. He fled but was found in some bushes.

The Los Angeles Times says insurers paid the owner, Susan Friedman of Laguna Beach. She used the money to buy a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan.

