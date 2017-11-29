Suspect robs ice cream store

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for an ice cream burglary suspect who stole more than $500 while workers were serving customers.

It happened at the Dairy Queen in the 2050 block of East Dorothy Lane Friday, November 24 while the business was open and the surveillance video shows the suspect entered into the store from an outside door.

Kettering Police posted this video of the suspect on Facebook:

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

