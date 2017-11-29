Tampa police arrest man in string of killings

Published:
Howell Donaldson mugshot (Photo: NBC News)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Tampa say they have arrested a 24-year-old man and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says Howell Emanuel Donaldson will be charged with four counts of first degree murder in connection with deaths in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police detained the man earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald’s.

Four people have been killed in the neighborhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings were in the same area and could be the work of a serial killer.

