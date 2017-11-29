Teen killed in Logan County crash

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A 19-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Logan County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Austin K. Elson from Raymond, Ohio died in the crash.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road 153, near Township Road 145 in Jefferson Township.

OSP says Elson was driving a Volkswagen Jetta northwest on CR 153, when his car went around a curve, ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

Elson was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP says Elson was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

